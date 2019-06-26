Wanted: Woman rams Houston County Sheriff’s deputy’s car, flees scene

Tia Hill

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston County Sheriff’s deputies need your help finding a woman who rammed a sheriff’s deputies car and fled the scene. 

Houston County sheriff’s deputies say the incident happened on May 29th.

Deputies say they performed a traffic stop on the suspect, Tia Hill. During the stop, Hill cussed the deputies and fled the scene. 

Deputies say they pursued her and she later rammed a sheriff’s office vehicle.

Authorities say that Hill continued fleeing the deputies and later crashed her vehicle into a homeowner’s fence. Hill then fled the scene on foot.

Hill is wanted for the following traffic violations:

  • Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer 
  • Felony Fleeing and Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Office
  • Several Hit and Run Offenses
  • Drug Offenses

Anyone with information 

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Tia Hill, please call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division at 478-542-2095. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME / 1-877-682-7463.

