Wanted: Woman rams Houston County Sheriff’s deputy’s car, flees scene

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston County Sheriff’s deputies need your help finding a woman who rammed a sheriff’s deputies car and fled the scene.

Houston County sheriff’s deputies say the incident happened on May 29th.

Deputies say they performed a traffic stop on the suspect, Tia Hill. During the stop, Hill cussed the deputies and fled the scene.

Deputies say they pursued her and she later rammed a sheriff’s office vehicle.

Authorities say that Hill continued fleeing the deputies and later crashed her vehicle into a homeowner’s fence. Hill then fled the scene on foot.

Hill is wanted for the following traffic violations:

Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer

Felony Fleeing and Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Office

Several Hit and Run Offenses

Drug Offenses

Anyone with information

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Tia Hill, please call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division at 478-542-2095. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME / 1-877-682-7463.