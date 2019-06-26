Wanted: Woman rams Houston County Sheriff’s deputy’s car, flees scene

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Houston County Sheriff’s deputies need your help finding a woman who rammed a sheriff’s deputies car and fled the scene.
Houston County sheriff’s deputies say the incident happened on May 29th.
Deputies say they performed a traffic stop on the suspect, Tia Hill. During the stop, Hill cussed the deputies and fled the scene.
Deputies say they pursued her and she later rammed a sheriff’s office vehicle.
Authorities say that Hill continued fleeing the deputies and later crashed her vehicle into a homeowner’s fence. Hill then fled the scene on foot.
Hill is wanted for the following traffic violations:
- Aggravated Assault on a Peace Officer
- Felony Fleeing and Attempting to Elude a Law Enforcement Office
- Several Hit and Run Offenses
- Drug Offenses
Anyone with information
If you have any information on the whereabouts of Tia Hill, please call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Division at 478-542-2095. You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME / 1-877-682-7463.