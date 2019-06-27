One man dead, two other people injured during late night shooting

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – One man is dead and two other people are in the hospital with injuries after a shooting in West Macon late Wednesday night.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place at Green Meadows Apartments at 3867 Log Cabin Drive just before midnight Wednesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies went to building C4 to respond to a call about a person who was shot. When they arrived they found three people who were shot.

20 year old Antwan Fuller was pronounced dead at the scene. 27 year old Matthew Davis and 34 year old Mia Sanders were taken to Medical Center Navicent Health for their injuries. Davis is in critical condition. Sanders is in stable condition.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.