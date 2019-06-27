BS Report: June 27th

As sports fans in the state of Georgia, we’ve been beaten down a bit. Yes, the soccer team won a championship last year, but for the most part we’ve been only dreaming of winning titles. They get antsy in Boston if there hasn’t been a championship within the last twelve months. But as we sit here in 2019, looking ahead to the next decade, we can see tremendous potential in what the roaring 2020’s might be. The Braves are in first place, trying to win their second straight division title after rebuilding the franchise. They have the best young talent in baseball, with a great core of players that could be around for the next ten years. Ronald Acuna, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Dansby Swanson, Mike Soroka and Max Fried – plus two potential All-Stars in Double-A in Drew Waters and Cristian Pache. Name me a better group of young players in baseball. The Braves have their best chance in 20 years to have a World Series team. Then there are the Hawks, who have now an equally-talented group of players for the future. Last week, the Hawks drafted De’Andre Hunter, Cam Reddish and Bruno Fernando to join the four players from the last two drafts – John Collins, Trae Young, Kevin Huerter and Omari Spellman. Name me a better group of young players in basketball. I can’t remember the last time I’ve been this excited about the Hawks. We also know the Falcons see their window still open to try and win a Super Bowl, just two years after choking in the big game. And as long as they have Matt Ryan at quarterback, they may have that chance. Kirby Smart was brought to Athens three years ago to get the Georgia Bulldogs to the next level. He almost did in year two, but even two seasons later Georgia is now considered one of the best college football programs in the sport. Georgia Tech made a change and brought in Geoff Collins to restart their program, and they have more buzz – pun intended – around their program than in years past. Could we actually be looking at a decade of sports prosperity in the peach state? Could we see one or more championships, like they routinely have in New England? We’re so damaged. We are scarred as sports fans in this state because of the near-misses and the odd things that have happened to our teams in the past – like what happened in Houston a few years ago when the Falcons should have won the Super Bowl. That is the norm for us, which is unfortunate. But maybe, just maybe, the time is now to feel better about what might happen in this next decade. Maybe it is our time. Maybe it’s time for our teams to be special. Maybe, just maybe, we will see one of our teams win it all. We can at least dream, can’t we?