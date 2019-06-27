District Attorney David Cooke announces 2020 re-election campaign

By
Amber Lake
-
0

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- District Attorney David Cooke is running for re-election in 2020. This was announced at a press release campaign Thursday.

Cooke is currently serving his second term as Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney. He says his main priority is to make the community safer for families.

- Advertisement -

“I believe I built a strong team and increased the number of successful prosecutions,” Cooke said.

District Attorney David Cooke established the following:

  • Sexual response team
  • An elder abuse response team
  • Second chances for young offenders

Cooke says there is more work to be done. He believes his track record sets him apart from other candidates.

You Might Also Like