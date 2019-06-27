District Attorney David Cooke announces 2020 re-election campaign

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- District Attorney David Cooke is running for re-election in 2020. This was announced at a press release campaign Thursday.
Cooke is currently serving his second term as Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney. He says his main priority is to make the community safer for families.
“I believe I built a strong team and increased the number of successful prosecutions,” Cooke said.
District Attorney David Cooke established the following:
- Sexual response team
- An elder abuse response team
- Second chances for young offenders
Cooke says there is more work to be done. He believes his track record sets him apart from other candidates.