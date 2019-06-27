Health care centers, pharmacies offer free HIV testing in Middle Georgia

MACON, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – It was National HIV Testing Day Thursday, and clinics in Middle Georgia celebrated by offering free HIV testing.

The Compass Center in Macon, began the day with various community partners expanding awareness and resources.

According to the CDC, one in seven people living with HIV in the U.S. are unaware of their status. That’s why The Compass Center and Walgreens are trying to help stop the spread of HIV.

Education Specialist, Asha Ellen, is doing what she can to help through her organization.

“HIV testing and knowing your status is very important, the only way you’re going to know if you need treatment is finding and knowing about your status,” Ellen said.

Ellen also says Georgia leads the U.S. in HIV rates for adults ,and Bibb County ranks as one of the highest in Middle Georgia.

“The only way we’re going to stop the spread of this virus is, we all have to be responsible and just take the few seconds that are needed to know our status,” Ellen said.

Walgreens and The Compass Center says if you’re at risk for HIV, you should see a doctor as soon as possible.