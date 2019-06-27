Macon man runs stop sign, deputies find cocaine

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Macon man with cocaine during a traffic stop.

Authorities say that deputies patrolled the Pansy Avenue and Daffodil Avenue area. That’s when they saw a burgundy S.U.V. fail to stop at a stop sign.

Deputies say they stopped the vehicle and approached the driver, 54-year-old Larry Eugene Phelps. While talking to Phelps, deputies saw him hiding something in his hand.

Deputies say when they asked Phelps to open his hand, he had a small bag of cocaine. Then deputies searched him and found another bag of cocaine in his boot.

Authorities took Phelps to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following: Possession of Cocaine and Failure to Stop at Stop Sign.

Authorities released Phelps on an $8,710.00 bond.

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers.