Unknown suspect walks up, shoots man in leg at Macon apartment

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb Sheriff’s investigators are looking into an aggravated assault incident that happened at the Summit Apartments on Edna Place around 12 p.m.

Investigators say when deputies arrived, they found 26-year-old Terrence Torman of Ashville N.C. on the floor with a gunshot wound to the right leg.

- Advertisement -

Authorities say that Torman was reportedly sitting on the steps when a man walked up and shot him.

Torman was taken to the Medical Center Navicent Health and listed in stable condition.

No one else was injured. The incident is under investigation.

Anyone with information

Related Article: 23 Year Old Man Killed While Pushing A Car In Macon

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRITerrence TormanME.