MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The NAACP released a statement Thursday afternoon accusing a deputy of assault during an arrest.

On June 23rd, Deputy Nicholas Denny received the call that 33-year-old Marquez Lewis stole two cases of beer from the Flash Foods on Pio Nono Avenue.

- Advertisement -

After walking back to the store to return one of the cases of beer, an altercation started between Deputy Denny and Lewis.

A deputy body cam footage and a video taken by a bystander were released.

In the video, Deputy Denny uses his elbow to detain Lewis who tried to keep his wrist from going into the handcuffs.

Related Article: Man driving motorcycle killed in crash on Eisenhower Parkway

NAACP President Gwennette Westbrooks says they received a complaint from Marquez Lewis’s mother.

Lewis’s mother says Deputy Denny used unnecessary force when Lewis clearly stated he was off mental health meds.

Westbrooks says that Lewis was under the impression that if he returned the beer he still had, he wouldn’t be arrested. The NAACP says they clearly see Lewis resisting arrest in the video but think the situation should’ve been handled better.

Westbrooks says the NAACP is asking for more serious disciplinary action for Deputy Denny than just a paid leave of absence. “A law was passed earlier this year giving an officer a choice to arrest or issue a citation in a case of shoplifting,” she said.

The NAACP pulled the deputies disciplinary files to find a pattern of violent behavior.

“The internal investigation into the incident is still underway,” Sheriff Davis said.

Authorities charged Marquez Lewis with one count of theft by shoplifting and one count of willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.