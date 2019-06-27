Olson plans to join crowded Macon-Bibb mayoral race

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Another candidate plans to join Macon-Bibb’s mayoral race.

Charles Olson, the son of former Macon City Councilwoman Beverly Olson, said in a statement sent to 41NBC Thursday he plans to file paperwork Monday morning.

“As a Macon-Bibb native, I am concerned about the direction that I see our community heading,” he wrote. “Our taxes continue to rise, while crime is through the roof, and our children have fewer opportunities than we had.”

The 34-year-old father of one, who says he and his wife are expecting another child, says he felt called to “step up and take action to fight the real problems facing our community.”

“Our children deserve a better future than the one we can all see looming on the horizon if we don’t make a change now.”

It’s Olson’s first attempt at running for political office.

“I’ve never run for office before, but our community needs a Mayor with a vision for the future and the courage to make the tough decisions that will be required. I am confident that, with your support, we can get Macon-Bibb on track for success. I am excited about this challenge and look forward to earning your vote.”

Olson, a 2003 Stratford Academy and 2008 University of Florida graduate whose primary occupation is general manager of 1842 Inn on College Street, will join a crowded field of candidates.

Attorney and Bibb County Board of Education President Lester Miller, Macon-Bibb Commissioners Larry Schlesinger and Virgil Watkins, Verbin Weaver and Chatavia Callaway have all announced plans to run to replace term-limited Robert Reichert, according to the Macon-Bibb Board of Elections.

Macon-Bibb’s next mayor will be elected in May 2020.