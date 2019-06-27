Storm chances increase heading into the weekend

High temperatures have been in the 90’s for a few days, but we will be cranking up the heat as we head into next week.

Tomorrow will be another nice day, however Middle Georgia will likely see increased humidity and increased storm chances by the afternoon. Showers and storms will be popping up during the afternoon and evening along a sea breeze front. Severe weather is not expected, but a few storms could be strong.



Through the weekend storm chances once again increase with highs only in the low 90’s. The increase in humidity will be noticeable through Sunday.

Next week the big story will be the heat, with highs warming into the upper 90’s by Independence Day. We will also see an increased chance of storms by Wednesday and Thursday.