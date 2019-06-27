Warner Robins High hires first African-American head football coach

Former SEC champ makes history

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Marquis Westbrook is a husband, a proud father, and a former cornerback on Florida’s 2000 SEC Championship team.

But that’s only the tip of the iceberg.

He’s the first African-American head football coach hired in Houston County. Westbrook says it’s a tremendous honor which he doesn’t take for granted.

Westbrook was hired in May 2019 after the previous coach, Mike Chastain, accepted a job as the head football coach at Jones County.

Although it’s his first season as a head coach, Westbrook says he wants young players to be self-sufficient. He also wants them to walk the stage at graduation and win state titles.