MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Westside Seminoles hosted their first-ever Fellowship with Christian Athletes on the turf elite 7-on-7 football tournament on Thursday.

Coca-cola, Chick-fil-A, and others sponsored the event at the Ed de Force Sports Complex.

- Advertisement -

It started at 9 a.m. However, the tournament kicked-off around noon.

Twelve teams across five counties participated. Those teams played in three separate pools with a one-game elimination.

Over 400 athletes and coaches showed up for the event. Some of the schools included:

Mary Persons

Northeast

Stratford

Rutland

Westside

The Seminoles won first place in the tournament.