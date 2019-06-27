Westside Seminoles hosts 1st annual FCA elite 7 on 7 tournament

By
Montezz Allen
-
0

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Westside Seminoles hosted their first-ever Fellowship with Christian Athletes on the turf elite 7-on-7 football tournament on Thursday.

Coca-cola, Chick-fil-A, and others sponsored the event at the Ed de Force Sports Complex.

- Advertisement -

It started at 9 a.m. However, the tournament kicked-off around noon.

Twelve teams across five counties participated. Those teams played in three separate pools with a one-game elimination.

Over 400 athletes and coaches showed up for the event. Some of the schools included:

  • Mary Persons
  • Northeast
  • Stratford
  • Rutland
  • Westside 
The Seminoles won first place in the tournament.

You Might Also Like