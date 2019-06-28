Georgia gets new drivers license design, effective now

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Macon has a new drivers license design and its available now.

The Department of Driver Services changes the design of the license every 8 to 10 years.

The Director of Government Affairs and Communications Shevondah Leslie says this prevents criminals from duplicating licenses.

“You don’t need to hurry to get the new license. Wait until your current license expires,” Leslie said.

Also, the new temporary license is a full sheet of paper rather than the current half sheet.