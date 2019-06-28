Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan tours Vectr center

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, visited the Georgia Veterans Education Career Transition Resource Center in Warner Robins Friday.

Lieutenant Governor Duncan received a tour with veterans through the classrooms and workshops of the Vectr center, and was able to speak with those who are in training for various skill sets.

“It’s just amazing to walk through here to see the intentionality of trying to train some of the bravest most loyal people this country sees on a day-to-day basis, and they give them a skill set that is going to allow them to provide for themselves in their family for Life. To me that is a Priceless operation that were able to do here at this facility,” Duncan said.

The Vectr center partners with Middle Georgia State University and offers Educational Resources Accelerated Training, among other programs for veterans.