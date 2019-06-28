Macon-Bibb Fire Department shares fireworks safety tips

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - The Macon-Bibb County Fire Department gave a presentation Friday, on safety precautions on how to properly handle fireworks on the 4th of July.

Fire Chief Marvin Riggins says, they receive more than 150 reports of firework accidents each year.

“We just want to make sure that residents are using caution we lighting off fireworks and to use them in a safe and efficient manner,” Riggins said.

To avoid any unnecessary injuries, the Fire Department is recommending adult supervision when lighting fireworks, and to have a bucket of water nearby.

Chief Riggins also says those who do plan to light fireworks, should follow the state regulations.

