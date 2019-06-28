Macon man sprays air freshener to hide smell of marijuana

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Macon man sprayed air freshener in an attempt to hide the smell of marijuana coming from his car.

A Bibb County Sheriff’s deputy patrolled the Montpelier Avenue and Pansy Avenue area when they saw a Honda Accord with a suspended tag.

Authorities say the incident happened on June 27th around 2 p.m.

Deputies say they stopped the car and approached the driver, 34-year-old Andre Gaither of Macon. Deputies say they could smell where Gaither had just sprayed air freshener to mask the smell of marijuana.

Authorities say when they asked Gaither about drugs in the car, he confessed that he had Marijuana.

Deputies arrested Gaither and searched the car and found the following:

marijuana along with packaging materials and a digital scale, a bag of Methamphetamine in the vehicle.

The sheriff’s deputies took Gaither to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following: Possession of a Schedule II Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana and Driving While Unlicensed.

Authorities set Gaither’s bond at $18,200.00.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.