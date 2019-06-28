MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two Macon men for possession of a pistol at Rosa Jackson Center.

Deputies say they were checking the Rosa Jackson Center on June 25th around 1:15 a.m. That’s when they saw a gold Honda Accord pull into the parking lot and cut its lights off.

Authorities say as deputies approached the rear, the passenger got out and fled. Deputies caught and arrested without incident 18-year-old Jarhaad Jean Bass of Macon.

Authorities say that Bass threw a pistol into the bushes while running. Nonetheless, deputies found the gun.

Deputies say while they chased Bass, the car tried to flee. However, it was stopped by other deputies on Maynard Street.

Deputies identified the driver as 18-year-old Mckendree Thyheem Warthen of Macon. They detained Warthen and searched the car.

Authorities say deputies found a pellet gun during the search.

Deputies took Bass to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Obstruction of Peace Officer

Felony Fleeing and Eluding

Authorities released Bass on a $9,950.00 bond.

Deputies took Warthen to the Bibb County Jail and charged him with the following:

Felony Fleeing and Eluding

Obstruction of Peace Officer

Authorities released Warthen on a $4,250.00 bond.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.