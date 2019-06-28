Macon woman drives stolen car on wrong side of road

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Macon woman for stealing a vehicle.

On June 27th, deputies responded to a call in the 100 block of Gardner Street regarding a stolen auto.

Deputies say that 42-year-old Carlo Kendrick of Macon allowed 24-year-old Shakerria Nechole Jones to stay at his house overnight. When he woke up the next morning, Jones and his Cadillac Brougham were missing.

Deputies say while they questioned Kendrick, they got a call about a Cadillac traveling Vineville Avenue on the wrong side of the road. Patrolling deputies stopped the car on Forsyth Road.

Authorities say they identified Jones as the driver and arrested her.

Later, authorities say that deputies checked the car and found a pistol under Jones’s jacket. Deputies also checked the pistol and it showed stolen out of Warner Robins.

Sheriff’s deputies took Jones to the Bibb County Jail and charged her with the following:

Theft by Taking Motor Vehicle

Theft by Receiving Stolen Property

Authorities set Jones’s bond at $5,700.00.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.