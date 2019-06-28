Middle Georgia State University gets ready for new view

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- New construction is happening on the Middle Georgia State University (MGA) Macon campus.

Macon-Bibb County is constructing a road that will run straight through campus.

MGA facilities director Trey Crisp says that workers removed 1,100 yards of dirt from the Macon campus nearest the interstate.

“Around 8,000 cars travel the interstate every day, so clearing the dirt and adding visibility to the campus seems ideal,” Crisp said.

Crisp says new improvements include:

An 8,000 square foot enrollment center

A 310-bed residence hall which broke-ground earlier this year

A new roundabout and gateway entrance off of Eisenhower Parkway

“Let’s see how many folks we can attract, and also it’s good for us, it’s good for Macon-Bibb,” he said.

Crisp says the main goal is to make the campus pedestrian friendly and increase access to the campus.

Crisp says they couldn’t start any of the projects without Macon-Bibb County.