Byron couple sentenced to 10 years in prison for crime spree

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Peach County Superior Court judge sentenced a man and a woman to prison last week for their part in a three-county crime spree.

This comes from a Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office news release.

The news release says that 47-year-old Christopher Sean Wright pleaded guilty to the following:

Possession of methamphetamine

Misdemeanor theft by taking

Second-degree criminal damage to property

Misdemeanor obstruction

Possession of tools for the commission of a crime

The news release also says that 38-year-old Shannon Danielle Orban pleaded guilty to the following:

Fiduciary theft

Financial transaction card fraud

Misdemeanor theft by taking

Second-degree criminal damage to property

Both Wright and Orban entered their pleas in Peach County Superior Court.

The court sentenced Wright and Orban to 10 years and must serve the first four years in prison. Both must also pay $4,000 restitution to the Peachy Clean Car Wash in Byron.

Orban must pay $294 restitution to the Byron Elementary School PTO.

