Byron couple sentenced to 10 years in prison for crime spree

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Peach County Superior Court judge sentenced a man and a woman to prison last week for their part in a three-county crime spree.
This comes from a Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office news release.
The news release says that 47-year-old Christopher Sean Wright pleaded guilty to the following:
- Possession of methamphetamine
- Misdemeanor theft by taking
- Second-degree criminal damage to property
- Misdemeanor obstruction
- Possession of tools for the commission of a crime
The news release also says that 38-year-old Shannon Danielle Orban pleaded guilty to the following:
- Fiduciary theft
- Financial transaction card fraud
- Misdemeanor theft by taking
- Second-degree criminal damage to property
Both Wright and Orban entered their pleas in Peach County Superior Court.
The court sentenced Wright and Orban to 10 years and must serve the first four years in prison. Both must also pay $4,000 restitution to the Peachy Clean Car Wash in Byron.
Orban must pay $294 restitution to the Byron Elementary School PTO.
The timeline
Prosecutors say that:
- In 2016, Orban stole a $294 bank deposit while volunteering in the Byron Elementary School’s school store.
- March 2018, authorities found methamphetamine on Wright
- July 2018, Wright and Orban stole $300 and caused $4,000 damage by prying open machines at the Peachy Clean Car Wash in Byron
- Between November 2018 and January 2019, Wright and Orban entered vehicles in Bibb, Crawford, and Peach counties. They both took purses, checkbooks, GPS units, and other valuables
- On Jan. 13, 2019, Orban tried to use a stolen debit card in Crawford County to obtain cash
- On Feb. 1, 2019, the Byron Police saw a broken down car at the Freshway Market on GA Highway 49 that matched the description of a car in the entering auto incidents. Authorities identified Orban as the driver and arrested her on outstanding warrants. They also detained Wright after a foot chase