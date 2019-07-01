MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is dead after being shot in the head at an east Macon gas station Monday night.

Sgt. Clay Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 10:30 at the Marathon gas station at 3705 Irwinton Road, near the intersection of Irwinton and Jeffersonville Roads.

- Advertisement -

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies found 21 year old Clintavious Mister with a gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health where he was pronounced dead.

Deputies say Mister got into an argument with another man at the gas pumps. The other man went to his pick up, grabbed a pistol, went back to Mister and shot him in the head. The suspect left before deputies arrived.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect has long dreads and was last seen wearing a black shirt and white pants.

Related Article: Macon teen in hospital after being shot Friday night

If you have any information that can help, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478)751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.