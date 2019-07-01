Gun play turns serious for 10-year-old boy

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A 10-year-old boy gets shot in the arm by his brother while their parents are at work.

The incident happened on July 1st around 12:35 p.m.

Warner Robins Police officers responded to a call on the 200 block of Strawbridge Lane about a gunshot wound.

Officers say that when they arrived, they met with the 10-year-old victim who suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. The victim said that his 13-year-old brother shot him.

Authorities say that the brothers handled a gun that was inside the home. The gun belonged to a parent and was put away.

Authorities say that the parents were both at work during the incident. The victim was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon and is in serious condition pending surgery.

Authorities charged the eldest brother with Reckless Conduct.