Macon man rams Chevy truck into pub, backs out, rams again

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating an aggravated assault with a truck that happened at the 20’s Pub & Sub on Riverside Drive.

Authorities say that the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Deputies say they responded to a call about a truck crashing into the business and then fleeing.

Deputies say that 80-year-old Billy Wayne Goodwin of Macon had an argument with another customer on June 29th at the 20’s Pub & Sub. They say Goodwin left the pub with no issues.

Authorities say witnesses said Goodwin returned and drove his 2004 Chevy Colorado into the building. He then backed out and drove into it again.

Authorities say that there were customers inside. Two people were taken to the Medical Center Navicent Health for treatment.

Authorities identified the two victims as 71-year-old Sammy Colvin and 57-year-old Carolyn Maples. The hospital listed them in stable condition.

Authorities say that medical technicians treated and released everyone else at the scene for minor injuries.

Deputies say they tracked Goodwin to a residence in the 200 block of Marjane Drive.

Current status

Deputies arrested Goodwin and took him to the Bibb County Jail. They charged him with the following:

Six counts of Aggravated Assault with Motor Vehicle

One count of Felony Damage to Property

Held without bond.

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500. You can also call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.