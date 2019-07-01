Middle Georgia Regional Airport expansion project underway

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A new expansion project is about to start at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport. The manager there says the airport needs more runway space and services.

It was all smiles when Allison and Chris Carroll’s daughter landed at Middle Georgia Regional Airport Monday. They say having Contour Airlines so close to home allows them to enjoy the week of the 4th with their daughter sooner.

- Advertisement -

“The drive to Atlanta is so hard with construction and stuff, but drive 30 minutes, you’re at the airport,” Carroll said.

Middle Georgia Regional Airport Manager Erick D’Leon says he hopes expanding the airport will bring even more smiles. He says they’re beginning a study to explore plans for extending the runway.

Contour Airlines and charters with casinos have fueled the airport’s recent success. This results in an increase in passengers this year as compared to 2018.

“We’ve got the numbers to prove that it does work out of Macon and there’s a passenger demand so we want to continue to drive that home,” D’Leon said.

D’Leon says expanding the runway will make it easier for more flights, more passengers, and more maintenance work to come through Macon. The overall goal is to expand the partnership with Contour Airlines and add more flight destinations from Macon giving families, like the Carrol’s, an easier option for traveling.

“We have families in different areas of the United States and we’d certainly rather fly than drive,” Carroll said.

He says the airport will complete the assessment by the end of summer and will apply for the grant with the Federal Aviation Administration for the project in the fall. The cost hasn’t been determined, yet. He adds the airport is considering conducting a study to charge for parking, to see how much it will bring in to the airport.