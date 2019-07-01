Preparations for Warner Robins Independence Day Celebration

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The largest firework show in the history of the Warner Robins Independence Day Celebration will happen this year according to Mayor Toms assistant, Mandy Stella.

Preparations are being made at the McConnell-Talbet Stadium for the big event and will continue until Wednesday.

The Warner Robins Independence Day Celebration is back for its 37th year and the fireworks show will be bigger than ever before.

They’ve already started setting up the stage for the concert and fencing to add extra security during the festivities Wednesday.

Mandy Stella says there will not be a kids zone like there has been in the past.

In the same parking lot that the event is held, a gymnasium is being built where the kids zone was.

Therefore, Stella says they will still incorporate activities for kids so everyone can have a good time.

Fencing, port-a-potties delivered, extra dumpsters added, and the stage set up happens this week before the event starts Wednesday evening.

There are 10 parking areas within walking distance to the stadium. Therefore, there will not be shuttles.

Handicap parking will be at CB Watson School and it’s on a first come, first serve basis.

The fireworks are provided by East Coast Pyrotechnics. They start around 9:50 p.m.

Gates to the stadium open at 6 p.m. and the concert starts at 7 p.m.

Acting Warner Robins Police Chief John Wagner says there are a few things he wants the public to remember about the event.

Chief Wagner says you need to make sure you are hydrating all day before the event.

There will be emergency medical personnel there in case of emergency but he doesn’t want heat exhaustion to be an issue for anyone.

There are no hard coolers allowed at the stadium. Only soft coolers and bags will be permitted.

No alcohol is allowed but there will be food and drink vendors in the stadium.

No glass, pets, bikes, weapons, drones, umbrellas or big tents are allowed either.

Chief Wagner says they want to keep everyone as safe as possible.

There are three entrances into the stadium, such as one on MLK Blvd., S. Davis Drive at the Pedestrian Bridge, and one on S. Davis Drive.

Chief Wagner says he wants everyone to be patient during entrance and exit from the stadium.

Police officers and troopers on hand to help traffic run smoothly.