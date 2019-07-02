UPDATE: Deceased man from Jones County accident identified

GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The deceased man whose vehicle collided head-on with a fire truck is identified as 55-year-old Michael Snider.

This comes from Jones County Sheriff Butch Reese.

Sheriff Reese says that a female was at the property during the fire. He says that she had defensive injuries to her torso and throat.

Reese says that the unnamed female was taken to Medical Center Navicent Health and listed in stable condition.

Original story

Reese says the accident happened around 10:30 a.m. at Oak Valley Drive on Hwy. 49.

Reese says that the fire truck collided head-on with Snyder’s vehicle. Snider died at the scene.

Authorities say the Jones County firefighter, 26-year-old Steven Jones, was taken to Navicent Health.