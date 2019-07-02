Dublin VA warning residents of ‘fireworks use’ near veterans with PTSD

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Dublin VA Medical Center is asking neighbors to be considerate of where they are lighting fireworks.

Supervisory Psychologist Clyde Anderson says veterans who experience trauma to loud noises or gunfire-related sounds can experience combat memories.

“These sounds that many people enjoy can cause difficult stress reactions in people who experience trauma, especially combat-related trauma,” said Anderson.

The Dublin VA Medical Center will send out reminders about “firework use” through social media to remind residents to stay mindful about lighting fireworks near areas with combat veterans.