GRAY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – An accident between a fire truck and another vehicle leaves one dead.

Sheriff Butch Reese with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened around 10:30 a.m. at Oak Valley Drive on Hwy. 49.

Reese says that the fire truck collided head-on with another vehicle. The driver of the vehicle died.

Authorities say the Jones County firefighter was taken to Navicent Health. The deceased’s name has not been released.

Authorities say that the deceased man was heading home due to a fire on his property. That’s when he collided with the fire truck.