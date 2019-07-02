MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s Office investigators need the public’s help finding a man wanted for armed robbery and aggravated assault in a case that happened on June 10.

Authorities identified the wanted suspect as 18-year-old Aaron Alexander Chambliss of Macon.

Deputies say 18-year-old Jaylan Dumas of Macon made contact with Chambliss who was selling an iPhone X on Facebook MarketPlace. Dumas met with Chambliss in front of a home in the 5400 block of Finsbury Road.

Deputies say when Dumas exchanged the money for the phone, he realized it was an older LG phone instead of an iPhone. Chambliss then fled and Dumas fired multiple shots at him with a pistol.

Authorities described Chambliss as the following:

Stands 6 feet tall

Weighs around 165 pounds

Short hair

Known to frequent the Bloomfield Road and Rocky Creek Road area

Chambliss has the following warrants:

Armed Robbery

Aggravated Assault

Violation of Probation

Anyone with information

If you have any information about this incident, call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.