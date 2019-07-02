WANTED: Macon man in connection with Marathon Gas Station murder

By
Kirby Williamson
-
0

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies need the public’s help finding 39-year-old Lamegia Amez Willis of Macon in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Clintavious Mister.

The incident happened on July 1st around 10:30 p.m. at the Marathon Gas Station at 3705 Irwinton Road.

 Deputies describe Willis as the following:
  • Stands 5 foot 8 inches tall 
  • Weighs around 160 
  • Long dreadlocked hair 
  • He has a goatee and mustache 
  • Frequents the east Macon area
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with white designs and white pants.

Anyone with information

If you know the whereabouts of Lamegia Amez Willis, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

