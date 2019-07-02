WANTED: Macon man in connection with Marathon Gas Station murder

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies need the public’s help finding 39-year-old Lamegia Amez Willis of Macon in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Clintavious Mister.

The incident happened on July 1st around 10:30 p.m. at the Marathon Gas Station at 3705 Irwinton Road.

Deputies describe Willis as the following:

Stands 5 foot 8 inches tall

Weighs around 160

Long dreadlocked hair

He has a goatee and mustache

Frequents the east Macon area

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with white designs and white pants.

Anyone with information

If you know the whereabouts of Lamegia Amez Willis, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.