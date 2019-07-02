WANTED: Macon man in connection with Marathon Gas Station murder

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies need the public’s help finding 39-year-old Lamegia Amez Willis of Macon in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Clintavious Mister.
The incident happened on July 1st around 10:30 p.m. at the Marathon Gas Station at 3705 Irwinton Road.
Deputies describe Willis as the following:
- Stands 5 foot 8 inches tall
- Weighs around 160
- Long dreadlocked hair
- He has a goatee and mustache
- Frequents the east Macon area
He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with white designs and white pants.
Anyone with information
If you know the whereabouts of Lamegia Amez Willis, call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500. You can also call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.