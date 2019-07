MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Several downtown Macon streets will be closed later this month.

Netflix will be filming portions of a movie called “Ivan” July 15-22, according to a news release from Macon-Bibb Public Affairs.

The filming follows several other movies filmed in Macon-Bibb, including Trouble with the Curve, 42 and Need for Speed.

