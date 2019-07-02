Salvation Army of Greater Macon expands veteran services

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)- The Salvation Army of Greater Macon is expanding its veterans services.

The Salvation Army of Greater Macon development director PJ Sardoma says that the organization is helping homeless vets due to the growing need.

Plans for enhanced services include the following:

Help in job placement

Residence services

Counseling

Salvation Army board member Wade McCord says that they serve around 1,725 daily.

McCord says 8 percent of homeless people in the United States are veterans. The mission of the Salvation Army is moving towards helping veterans on a consistent basis.

Salvation Army Regional Commander Major Andrew Gilliam says the organization is the “point of entry” for veterans. He says there has been great success in getting vets back on their feet.

“The Salvation Army is expanding on its residence options, counseling, clinical help, clothing, food, and showers,” Major Gilliam said.

Currently, 20 veterans can stay in the residency program. However, more beds will be added.

“All of the services are free for veterans due to donations to the Salvation Army,” Major Gilliam said.

Tony Saxton served in the U.S. Air Force. He says the Salvation Army provides a lot of help for all the veterans.

Saxton says it is a hard time coming back from war, and veterans experience a lot when they return home.

“Helping veterans and providing support brings the community together,” Saxton said.