1 arrested, 1 wanted for questioning after Virginia College break-in

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A man is in custody and another is wanted for questioning after deputies say they broke in to the vacant Virginia College building Wednesday.

Deputies say they responded to a burglary call at the building, located at 1900 Paul Walsh Drive, just before 1 o’clock and found a back door had been cut.

36-year-old Aaron Scott Keough of Macon was found hiding in the building.

He is being held in the Bibb County Jail on a burglary charge with bond set at $8,450.

Investigators say they learned during questioning that another person, 20-year-old Isaiah Matthew Haines Defalco of Macon, was with Keough. He is wanted for questioning.

Call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have any additional information.