Artistic crosswalks in Macon will make neighborhoods safer

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – New public art is coming to Macon neighborhoods this summer. Colorful crosswalks won’t only look nice but should increase pedestrian safety.

Crosswalks near Mount De Sales are faded and jaded. A pop of color is coming to Appleton, Ross, and Columbus Streets.

”With crosswalks being invisible to people because they’re so use to them, it just makes them pop up and makes drivers aware of crosswalks,” artist Bryan Beck said.

Bike Walk Macon Director Rachel Hollar says her organization received a $26,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Central Georgia to install artistic crosswalks.

“It adds a sense of place to the neighborhood and some creativity,” Hollar said.

Beck says colorful crosswalks cause drivers to slow down and look at the artwork. He says the crosswalks will become a destination that will also make Macon beautiful and safe.

”It can be a spot for people when they stop in Macon to see the art. Then they can explore all of the other things Macon has to offer,” Beck said.

“The project will be complete by the start of school so students at Mount De Sales can utilize the crosswalks. Bike Walk Macon paid for new street lights with the grant money as well as bike lanes on Columbus Street,” Hollar said.

Artists with crosswalk art ideas can visit bikewalkmacon.com to submit an application.