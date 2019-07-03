Breast Care Center, Navicent Health to offer free Mammograms for women

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Breast Care Center of Navicent Health is offering a limited number of free Mammograms for women in Middle Georgia.

The services are available for uninsured or underinsured women residing in Middle Georgia who meet the income eligibility criteria.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related death among women in the U.S and affects those from every ethnic and socioeconomic background.

Navicent Health Breast Care Center Director Jill Handcock says early detection can save lives. Mammogram screenings are vital for the prevention, early detection, or treatment of breast cancer.

“We were able to get about $35,000 in funding for Indigent women to receive free screenings, mammogram, and diagnostic services. Women who don’t have insurance or don’t make a certain income can contact us,” Handcock said.

The services were made possible by the Susan G. Komen of Greater Atlanta grant.

