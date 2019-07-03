Sheriff’s deputies ask public to refrain from celebratory gunfire

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies are asking the public to refrain from using celebratory gunfire during the July 4th celebrations.

Deputies define celebratory gunfire as “shooting a firearm into the air in celebration”. They deem celebratory gunfire dangerous and against the law.

- Advertisement -

Deputies say that shooting guns recklessly and discharging a firearm 50 yards from a public street or highway are both against the law. When you fire something into the air, it must come down.

Deputies warn that stray bullets can damage personal property and it can cause personal injury or death. They are asking for the public to be mindful and remember what goes up must come down.

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office also reminds the public to be safe and responsible when using fireworks.

As a reminder

Fireworks can be used from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. on the following dates:

Jan 1

July 3

July 4

Authorities say that you can use fireworks after 10:00 a.m. and up to and including 11:59 p.m. No one under the age of 18 years old should be discharging fireworks without adult supervision.

Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies will be patrolling during the July 4th holiday.

Anyone with information

If anyone hears gunfire or sees anything suspicious call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or notify your local law enforcement agency to report it.