NFL: Cowboys’ Elliott won’t be suspended over Vegas incident

NEW YORK, New York (AP) – Ezekiel Elliott won’t be suspended over an incident in Las Vegas that police said involved an altercation between the star running back of the Dallas Cowboys and a security guard.

The league said Wednesday that Commissioner Roger Goodell determined Elliott didn’t violate the league’s personal conduct policy. The two-time NFL rushing champion was suspended for six games in 2017 over domestic violence allegations.

Goodell met with Elliott on Tuesday “to reinforce the standards of conduct expected of him and the consequences for failing to meet those standards,” the league said. Elliott tweeted a statement after the meeting acknowledging a “poor decision” in Las Vegas and vowing to avoid “compromised situations” in the future.

Elliott was handcuffed by police but not arrested in an early morning incident at a music festival in May at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Police said Elliott pushed a security guard to the ground. Cellphone video obtained by the celebrity website TMZ showed an event worker falling over a parking barrier as Elliott ran into him.

When he was suspended, Elliott was warned to avoid run-ins with law enforcement.

The NFL said it concluded Elliott didn’t violate league police based on interviews with witnesses and others involved in the incident, along with other information.