Volunteers help with setup, teardown at Independence Day Celebration

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Volunteers helped out all day to get everything ready for the Warner Robins Independence Day Celebration.

Executive Director of the Warner Robins Visitors Center Marsha Buzzell says volunteers worked three shifts throughout the day, setting up tents, trash cans and fences. They also greeted people at the gate and helped break down after the festivities.

Buzzell says volunteers went through a training session to go over expectations, rules, and tips.

Firefighters, police officers and state troopers joined the largest group of volunteers this event has ever seen to help keep the celebration safe.