Monroe County Sheriff’s Office urges travelers to drive safe to destinations

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The 4th of July is almost here, which means it will be a busy travel holiday as many Americans are planning a long weekend or early escape.

The American Automobile Association expects a record-breaking total of people hitting the road this July 4th for vacation.

According to a survey done by AAA, nearly 49 million Americans are planning to travel, but only 41.4 million will get behind the wheel during this year’s July 4th holiday.

Traveler Sharon Ledford says that she and her husband plan to head to Buford to visit family. “What we’re doing to try to stay safe is we keep the car on cruise-control to do the speed limit,” Ledford said.

Ledford also says that even though she and her husband have the cruise control set to the speed limit, they are aware of other drivers flying past them in the left lane.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office urges drivers to be patient while getting to their destination.

“Last year during the holiday between July 3rd and 5th, we were very fortunate to only having six automobile accidents. I think the best safety tip is number one, slow down, two, do not follow so closely and put the cell phone down,” Sheriff Brad Freeman said.

Traveler John Griffin says that he and his wife have been driving to Helen, Georgia for camping.

“It’s a little rough coming out of Miami, but we got this far and it hasn’t been bad at all,” Griffin said.

AAA also recommends that travelers also check their tire pressure and air filters before leaving home to avoid a breakdown and to improve their fuel efficiency.