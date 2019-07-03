Scattered storms could impact outdoor plans tomorrow

MACON, Georgia. (41NBC/WMGT) – Afternoon and evening showers will become more numerous tomorrow afternoon as we see a shift in our weather pattern.

TONIGHT.

Clouds will hang around through the evening, and that means temperatures are going to in the middle 70’s. It will be warm and muggy tonight with a slight breeze coming out of the northwest at five to ten miles per hour.

FOURTH OF JULY.

The chance for scattered showers and storms will increase tomorrow as we see ridge of high pressure begin to break down across our region. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will top out in the middle 90’s before falling into the middle 70’s overnight. Thunderstorm development will be sporadic tomorrow afternoon and evening ahead of firework displays after sunset. Rain chances are running at 40%.

EXTENDED FORECAST.

Increased moisture flow into Middle Georgia means better rain chances are on the way as we head into the week. We will add cloud cover back into the forecast as well and that will result in near normal temperatures in the lower 90’s.

