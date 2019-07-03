Judge will re-sentence Butler woman convicted of child abuse

BUTLER, Georgia (AP) – The Georgia Court of Appeals ruled that a woman convicted of abusing her adoptive teenage daughter has to be resentenced.

The Ledger-Enquirer reports the court ruled Monday that Diana Franklin’s charges of cruelty to children and false imprisonment should’ve merged during sentencing.

Franklin and her husband were arrested in July 2012. She was convicted of keeping her daughter in a chicken coop and other confined spaces without food and sometimes clothing and tying her to a tree by the neck like a dog.

She was sentenced in December 2015 to 190 years.

A Senior Assistant District Attorney with the Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit Peter Hoffman says Franklin’s new sentence from a Taylor County trial judge could be 110 years.