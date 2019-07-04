1 dead in tractor trailer, train crash in Dodge County

DODGE COUNTY, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A tractor trailer driver is dead after his truck collided with a train in Dodge County Wednesday afternoon.

According to Dodge County Sheriff Lynn Sheffield, the tractor trailer was leaving a coal plant in Chauncey just before 2 pm and drove over train tracks near U.S. Highway 341. Sheriff Sheffield said a train was passing through as the tractor trailer was crossing and hit the “trailer part” of the truck.

Dodge County Coroner Joe Smith tells 41NBC the driver of the tractor trailer, 23 year old Morgan Sheffield, was taken by helicopter to Medical Center Navicent Health. Smith said Sheffield was pronounced dead at the hospital just before 4 pm Wednesday.

Sheriff Sheffield believes one or two people on the train were injured as well. He said Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash. We reached out to the GSP for more information.

