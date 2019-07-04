Citations jump in 1st year of Georgia cellphone driving law

ATLANTA, Georgia (AP) – Citations for distracted driving have jumped in the past year since it became illegal in Georgia to drive while holding a cellphone.

A state law outlawing cellphone use by drivers without a hands-free device took effect July 1, 2018. A report by the Georgia State Patrol says state police wrote nearly 25,000 tickets for distracted driving in the law’s first year.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that’s an average of 68 tickets per day. State police wrote more than 16,000 distracted driving citations in the first half of 2019, compared to fewer than 4,000 citations during the same period in 2018 before the law took effect.

The State Patrol’s tally does not include citations by local police. Atlanta police wrote more than 17,000 tickets for distracted driving in the past year.