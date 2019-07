MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – It’s Independence Day and lots of businesses are closed. However, most don’t think about trash pick-up.

According to the Macon-Bibb website, Macon-Bibb Government Offices are closed on both July 4th and 5th.

Advanced Disposal Service has a one-day delay with trash and recycling pick-up.

Thursday’s pick-up happens on Friday, and Friday’s pick-up happens on Saturday.

Macon-Bibb County Solid Waste will not collect trash Thursday nor Friday.