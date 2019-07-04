Families spend 4th of July at Lake Tobesofkee for “Sparks Over The Park”

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Families are enjoying the 4th of July at Lake Tobesofkee for the 25th Annual “Sparks Over the Park.”

Whether lying around, playing a game of bags (yes bags–not cornhole) or taking the perfect selfie for Instagram, families say there’s nothing better than spending the day at the lake.

Jermaron Carter says hanging out with his family is nothing out of the ordinary.

“We love spending time together. We chill like this on a regular basis,” Carter said.

Park Director Donald Bracewell says a lot of work goes into getting the parks ready for the 4th. Crews started prepping on Wednesday.

“We start with cutting grass. It’s probably about 15 acres. We have to cut. We have to set out 50 trash cans in each park,” Bracewell said.

Bracewell says the fireworks show will be an extra five minutes long this year (20 minutes).

Deputies and rangers are patrolling inside and outside the parks. Bracewell says you should be extra careful if you’re planning to watch the show outside the parks.

“That’s where they usually park – on the side of the street – but the street does get congested because so many people try to pull over and park, but Macon-Bibb County Sheriff’s Office does a tremendous job on that issue,” Bracewell said.

Start time and entrance fees