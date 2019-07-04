2 hospitalized after Warner Robins shooting, police looking for shooter

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A mother and son are recovering in separate hospitals after being shot Thursday night.

Warner Robins acting police chief John Wagner says a 56-year-old woman and her 34-year-old son were shot around 7 o’clock during an argument with another man at Lake Vista Apartments on Northlake Drive.

Wagner said the names of the victims are not being released, pending an investigation.

The mother was taken by ambulance to Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon. The son was taken by a personal vehicle to Houston Medical Center. Both are in stable condition.

Police are looking for the accused shooter, described as a tall man in his 30s with a beard. He fled the scene in a small, white car.

Call Detective Tyler DelGiorno at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME if you have any information.