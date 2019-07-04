Ol’ Time Fourth of July brings new visitors to Jarrell Plantation

JULIETTE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Nine-year-old Kathryn Jones sang the National Anthem at the Jarrell Plantation Estate and Historic Site.

Kathryn says singing has always been her passion and she loves doing it before a lot of people.

“My favorite thing to look forward to during the Fourth of July is the fireworks,” Kathryn Jones said.

Jarrell Plantation Estate and Historic Site Interpretive Ranger Derek Jackson expects around 200 people to show up at the festivities.

“This is an opportunity to interact with the community and bring in new visitors to the plantation,” Jackson said.

Activities offered at the site include the following:

lawn games

Races

farm skill demonstrations

different bands playing throughout the day

Jackson says his favorite part about the event is the reading of the Declaration of Independence.

“I think that is such a key component to what the Fourth of July is all about,” Jackson said.

Vietnam war veteran and volunteer John Turner he enjoys talking to people and telling them about steam engines. Especially, since he worked on one during the war.

“Independence Day is all about freedom and I am honored to be a part of this event,” Turner said.