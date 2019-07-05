1 man dead, another arrested during stabbing in Fort Valley

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A Fort Valley man is dead after police say he was stabbed on the Fourth of July.

According to a post on the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety’s Facebook page, Fort Valley Police responded to an aggravated assault call at 608 Hardeman Avenue at 9:45 Thursday night. When they arrived they found 26 year old Tervonio Coleman stabbed in the upper torso.

Coleman was taken to the hospital, but police say he was pronounced dead after he arrived.

According the post, the suspect, 18 year old Joshua Dennis, was arrested. He’s been charged with murder.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Fort Valley Police Department at (478)825-3383.