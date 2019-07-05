Reynolds man dead, grandson injured in train, car crash

REYNOLDS, Georgia (WMGT/41NBC) – A Reynolds man is dead and his grandson is in the hospital after the car the grandfather was driving crashed with a train on the Fourth of July.

According to Reynolds Police Chief, Lonnie Holder, the grandfather, 61 year old Melvin Turner, was driving with his grandson from his home on Turner Road and turned left on to Crest Hill Street at 4:30 in the afternoon. Chief Holder says Turner’s car crossed over train tracks on Crest Hill Street as a Norfolk Southern train was passing through. Chief Holder said the train pushed Turner’s car a half a mile down the tracks.

According to Chief Holder, the train hit the passenger side of the car and when the police found Turner and his 11 year old grandson, Holder said the grandson was behind his grandfather.

Chief Holder said Turner and his grandson were taken to Medical Center Navicent Health in Macon by helicopter. Turner was pronounced dead at the hospital. Chief Holder said he’s not sure about the extent of grandson’s injuries.

Chief Holder added that his police officers have issued several citations to people who do not stop at the Crest Hill Street train crossing. He said there are no rail road crossing gates at that crossing, just stop signs. He said this is the first deadly crash at the Crest Hill Street rail crossing.