What’s next for water service, libraries in Baldwin County after expired agreement

MILLEDGEVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Baldwin County and the City of Milledgeville have not come to terms on a new service delivery strategy agreement.

The agreement gives local governments and authorities the opportunity to agree on the delivery of services to residents.

According to state laws, every 10 years, county government and effective municipal governments have to make necessary changes to its service delivery strategy agreements.

The agreement between Baldwin County and the city, expired Monday.

Milledgeville City Manager Hank Griffeth says both entities can’t come to terms on water services, the libraries, and animal control.

“The reason is on both sides is because it’s revenue generation. Most of the services in the service delivery strategy agreement costs money, but water delivery makes money,” he said.

The debate is which entity will collect water service fees in certain parts of the county – which Griffeth says the city currently handles.

“Started talking about taking over certain parts of the water delivery system that the city owns, but is delivering water to the residents in an unincorporated area of our county,” Griffeth said.

On Baldwin County’s Facebook post, it says: “As of July 1st, 2019, there will be no legal authority for the city to provide water service in the unincorporated area. Next month the county will begin the process of taking over all water distribution services in the unincorporated areas.”

Griffeth says the city will continue providing water to customers in unincorporated areas.

Which entity funds the Twin Lakes Library is also a debate.

County Manager Carlos Tobar says the county is contributing more than $38,000 to fund the Lake Sinclair branch until the end of the year and adds the library is the city’s responsibility to maintain.

Griffeth says the city will do its part.

“The city is still funding the library at the rate that the current service delivery strategy agreement says,” Griffeth said.

Baldwin County filed suit with the courts for a judge to decide who takes over the water system in certain parts of Baldwin County.

Griffeth says the city filed a petition asking the judge to operate under the expired agreement. A court date has yet to be given.